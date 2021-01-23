Student injured after vehicle crashes into school bus in Larrabee

LARRABEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of 14 students riding the school bus was injured after the bus was struck by a car on Friday afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, just after 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to State Highway 22, in the Town of Larrabee, for reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a car.

Officials say a preliminary investigation determined the school bus was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and came to a stop with its warning lights activated when a car also traveling northbound struck the rear of the school bus.

Authorities report the driver of the car was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with injuries. The severity of those injuries is not known at this time.

Deputies report the school bus had 14 students on board at the time of the crash, and one student sustained minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.