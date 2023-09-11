MANITOWOC CO, Wis. (WFRV) – Reedsville High School students are coming to terms with the sudden loss of a classmate.

17-year-old Keegan Grimm was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Keegan was driving down US highway 10 in Cato when another vehicle crossed the centerline and hit her vehicle head-on at County Road G.

For Reedsville Superintendent Michael Nate, the tragedy is not only being felt through the school but the community as well.

He says, “I’ve lived in this community for a long time, so it’s more than just being a superintendent. It runs really deep for our entire community, so being there and expressing my emotions in front of [the students] has been part of this. We all have to grieve with this in our own ways.”

Keegan was a three-sport athlete who was beloved by her teammates. Keegan’s mother Becky Grimm sent Local 5 a statement on behalf of one of Keegan’s teammates that reads, “When I think of Keegan I think of a ball player who played with heart, not just for the game but for her teammates as well. She challenged me a few times, and I am forever grateful she did.”

To help students cope with the loss of their classmate, the school is providing grief counseling to anyone who needs it.

In talking about the environment at school on Monday, Nate says, “It’s been up and down. Sometimes we’re laughing about stories that have been told about the student and sometimes we’re crying and we’re all in this together.”

The school also says all homecoming activities have been postponed in light of the tragedy.