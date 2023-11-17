GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to a generous donation from a U.S. Venture company, every student at a Green Bay elementary school received brand-new athletic shoes.

340 students at Howe Community Elementary School in Green Bay received the gift thanks to a donation from Breakthrough, a leading innovator empowering shippers with data, technology, and market knowledge to reduce cost, create fair partnerships, and improve transportation network efficiency and sustainability.

The donation is through Shoes That Fit, a national nonprofit organization based in California. Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive.

“One in three children in the United States live in a low-income family, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to provide,” said Amy Fass, Executive Director for Shoes That Fit.

“When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time.”

Since its founding, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 2.6 million new pairs of shoes and other necessities.

Organizers say new shoes help children living in poverty improve self-esteem, confidence, school attendance, behavior, physical activity, and joy.

“The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child’s confidence, attendance, and performance at school, and we are so thankful to Breakthrough for taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids,” concluded Fass.