Students entering armed forces honored at Preble High School Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It was a day of recognition for seven graduating students at Preble High School - honored for the path each is about to walk. All are entering the military - choosing now to serve their country.

Inside the library at Preble High School young hero's sit, soon to be honored for the decisions they've made to enter the armed forces after graduation.

“It's a day of real happiness for us, because we know our students are giving of themselves,” said Principal Natasha Rowell..

For the third straight year Preble High School held its Service Recognition Day, setting aside time to acknowledge the sacrifice each of these students is making in the next chapter of their lives.

“The following seven students we are recognizing today are answering the important call of civic action and public service,” said Associate Principal Dan Retzki.

Two are entering the Air Force and five others are becoming Marines. Will Oldenburg says he's eager to join his Marine family.

“There have been so many U.S. service members over the years that have served, some have given their lives, I think why not me. I want to step into their shoes and continue the legacy,” said Oldenburg.

Kaylyn Miller-McDonald is entering the Air Force. Her father proud of the person she's become.

“I'm happy for her. Grandpa was in the Air Force and she is following in the footsteps of my grandpa,” said Mike Cain.

“It is as they say, the ultimate sacrifice and commitment to serve and commit to that,” Retzki said..

Decisions that need to be recognized on Service Recognition Day at Preble High School.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” Retzki said.

Also at Preble, a plaque was dedicated in the memory of seven school students who gave their lives in combat during the Vietnam War. The plaque, which will be permanently installed in the school library, contains their names, branch of service, graduating class and date of death.