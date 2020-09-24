OSHKOSH, Wisc., (WFRV) -Students marched to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s Oshkosh office Wednesday night. They implored him not to fill the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court until voters have spoken in the presidential election.

Organizers say they have almost 300 letters from folks in 51 different towns and cities in Wisconsin who want Congress to hold off.

Along with hand delivering the letters in individual envelopes, the “March for Our Lives” students installed a candle display reading “Our Voices.”

The students say they focussed Senator Johnson because of his actions back in 2016. He did not support replacing Justice Antonin Scalia when Barack Obama was president.

“When he switched up and wanted to do that now with the new justice being pushed forward by Trump, we saw that hypocrisy as a chance to make a statement,” explained Siena Perna, Co-Director of “March for Our Lives Wisconsin.”

In addition to the letter writing campaign, “March for Our Lives Wisconsin” has been hosting phone banks and voter registration training.

Just hours before the students arrived, the republican Senator was on a virtual meeting with the media explaining his decision.

Senator Johnson said that the President is obligated to nominate a suitable candidate and the situation now is different from the one under the Obama Administration. He blamed the democrats for making an issue out of it.

“It is the democrats time after time,” declared Johnson. “Democrats breaking precedent and operating outside the norm.”

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said the Affordable Care Act is at stake and that’s why Congress should wait.

“We are calling out these activist judges,” said Baldwin. “And we are pushing back.”

President Trump says he will announce his nomination Saturday.