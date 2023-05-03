GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sun was shining for the annual tradition, where students at McArthur Elementary School are encouraged to bike, roll, or walk to school.

While it wasn’t the warmest day, it was certainly a great change from the snow we had on May 1, as the kids showed up with smiles and laughter.

Local 5 News caught up with Chad Jensema, the Director of Transportation with the Green Bay Area Public School District, who explained the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle as an adolescent.

“One of the biggest things that’s really important is that when the parents are walking with them, it’s not only teaching safety, but it’s modeling and encouraging them to say that exercise is important,” said Jensema. “Besides the safety, staying active and staying healthy; we love to see that.”

The event was a district-wide initiative as other surrounding schools with the Green Bay Area Public School District were encouraged to participate.

Jensema said that showing up to school on some sort of wheel (bikes, scooters, rollerblades) happens in the spring, while students are encouraged to walk to school on a specific day in the fall.