GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local tae kwon do center hosted a fundraiser to help out a Green Bay food pantry on Saturday.

Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Center was at Redeemer School Gym on Green Bay’s westside to host a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, and a board/brick breaking marathon for Paul’s Pantry.

“Once a year, we have a fundraiser, and this year it’s for Paul’s Pantry,” said Penny Duggan, President & 6th Degree Black Belt at Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Center. “We’re coming together, breaking boards, and hope to bring in over $8,000 for them.”

Duggan explained that community service is a big part of their teachings, and giving back to the community you live in is something everybody can smile about.

“Tae kwon do is good for the community and giving back to the community is great also. That’s what we’re all about,” explained Duggan.