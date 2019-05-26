Students talk future plans after N.E.W Lutheran graduation Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It's that time of year, for high school students to enter into the next chapter in their lives.

N.E.W. Lutheran High School, located in Green Bay, held their graduation ceremony Saturday morning in the school gymnasium.

Around 40 students graduated today as they prepare to decide what's next for them after high school.

Some students say they are excited to see what the future holds and have some advice for seniors graduating next year.

"I'm excited for the future, I'm glad for my classmates obviously, I'm very excited to see what comes after this," says graduate Hannah Lampereur. "Soak up the moments, I mean go out to basketball games, soccer games, anything, track meets. Just be involved and don't sit out and be a homebody."

N.E.W. Lutheran enrollment is open to all families in the metro Green Bay area and provides over $90,000 in tuition aid annually.

