Studies suggest a link between blood type and COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Could your blood type put you at risk for COVID-19? Some studies suggest there could be a link.

The four major blood types are A, B, O, and AB. Of the four blood types, studies report people with blood type O were less likely to test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Raul Ayala-Mendoza says, “There was an initial report out of Wuhan, which was published and in the genotype, that is associated with type O, then they discovered that they have about 10% less chance of contracting the coronavirus, when compared to group A.”

The New England Journal of Medicine is reporting that blood type O had a 35% less chance of being infected, while blood type A had a 45% greater chance –but doctors warn — all types– should take precautions.”

Dr. Ayala-Mendoza says, “I am O and I don’t feel protected. I still wear my mask I still wear my shield and everything else.”

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Todd Straus with the Community Blood Center says, “Everyone is still at risk, whether you’re an O and have a less risk. It doesn’t mean you’re not at risk and you shouldn’t do anything different.”

One study showed the blood group AB was 44% less likely to test positive for COVID-19 but there’s not enough AB’s, for any remarkable results.

Dr. Straus says the distribution of blood types is, “overall the O blood group represents just under 50% of the population. The A blood group is just a little under 40%. B is just under 11% and AB is about 5%.

Although studies a deceased risk with type O, doctors say you can still get sick.

Dr. Ayala-Mendoza says, “It’s good news for type O but don’t be too confident. Just wear your mask, do hand washing, keep social distance until we find a vaccine.

The Community Blood Center is asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help treat others who are currently battling the virus.

Visit the Community Blood Center’s website to learn which blood types are compatible with yours?