Study discovers safest states during COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin makes top 15 list

(WFRV) – As the pandemic continues and the controversy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines persists, safety has been a top priority for residents during these unprecedented times. Now, analysts are taking a closer look across the nation and finding which states offer residents just that.

A report released by WalletHub compared the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, using five key metrics of which included rates of vaccinations, COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Based on these metrics the study found that the safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic are Vermont followed by Hawaii and then California. All three of these states were reported to have low COVID-19 death rates and high rates of vaccinations.

In contrast, the most unsafe states during these unprecedented times are West Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan. According to the report, all four of these states have high COVID-19 death rates and low vaccination rates.

While our neighboring state of Michigan is on the lower end of the spectrum, Wisconsin residents can sleep easy knowing their state has made the top 15 list of safest states to live in the U.S. According to the study, Wisconsin is ranked at number 13 and is reported to have a low death rate and a high vaccination rate.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, as of May 27, 47.4 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This is 7.7 percent more than the total percentage of U.S. citizens who have reported receiving vaccinations.

Another notable finding derived from the study found that based on how states voted during the 2020 presidential elections, blue states are safer than red states. The study also found that Illinois is one of the four states that is reported to have the highest COVID-19 death rate. For more statistics and to read the full report, click here.