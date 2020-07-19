Study finds 1 in 7 Fox Cities students faced cyberbullying

In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020, photo, Morehouse College senior Lanarion “LTL” Norwood Jr., of Atlanta, works on his computer in a hotel room in Atlanta. Students were sent home from the college amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Norwood learned the campus was shutting down and he was worried about going home to finish his senior year in a neighborhood he describes as “gang-ridden, drug-ridden, all over violence-ridden.” Morehouse stepped up with a plan, working to house about 20 students. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 1 in 7 high school students in the Fox Cities area faced cyberbullying in 2019.

A study enacted by Fox Cities LIFE Study found that last year 15.2% of high schoolers experienced bullying online.

Study officials say the most commonly cyberbullied groups are high school students who identify as LGBT at 30.4%, doubling the rate of students who identify as heterosexual.

Experts add students who identify as being multiple races faced increased cyberbullying at 22.6% compared to 15.5% of white and 8.4% of Black/African American students.

To find interactive maps of the study or for more information, visit the Fox Cities Life Study website.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5