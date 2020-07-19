Study finds 1 in 7 Fox Cities students faced cyberbullying

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 1 in 7 high school students in the Fox Cities area faced cyberbullying in 2019.
A study enacted by Fox Cities LIFE Study found that last year 15.2% of high schoolers experienced bullying online.
Study officials say the most commonly cyberbullied groups are high school students who identify as LGBT at 30.4%, doubling the rate of students who identify as heterosexual.
Experts add students who identify as being multiple races faced increased cyberbullying at 22.6% compared to 15.5% of white and 8.4% of Black/African American students.
