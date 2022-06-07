GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new study from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) shows that the City of Green Bay’s homicide rate is consistently lower than the U.S. average.

After partnering up with the Green Bay Police Department and other local community corrections agencies, the NICJR conducted a detailed analysis of shootings and homicides in Green Bay.

The study found that the victims and suspects in homicides and nonfatal shootings are primarily Black males, ages 18 to 34. About 55% of victims and suspects in homicides/shootings and 62% of victims and suspects in shots fired incidents were Black, despite Black residents comprising only 4% of the overall population in the City of Green Bay.

The study also found that 75% of homicide and shooting victims and suspects were known to the criminal justice system prior to the incident taking place. Of the victims and suspects, roughly 44% had been previously incarcerated.

In the homicides and shootings, between 31-36% of victims and 49-58% of identified suspects were group-involved.

According to the summary findings, most gun violence in Green Bay is tightly concentrated on a small number of very high-risk young Black male adults that share a common set of risk factors such as being involved in a street crew. Most of these males have a criminal justice history.

For a deeper look at all the statistics from the study, you can click here.