(WFRV) – Let’s set the scene: It’s a Monday afternoon and you’re at work. You’ve devoured your entire lunch, and yet, are still feeling a bit peckish. Dinner is in the distant future and you really just need a snack to hold you over until then. You make a pass for the vending machine in the break room and are met with all sorts of delicious options: chips, candy bars, fruit, small cakes, cookies, etc. What do you grab?

Well, it seems the answer to that question will largely depend on which state you live in.

A recent study conducted by Deputy, a team scheduling software, analyzed the Google Trends search volume of over 100 office snacks to determine the most coveted office snacks across the nation.

Based on this data, experts discovered that Zebra Cakes were the most popular office snack across the country with Maryland, Minnesota, and Texas all claiming these sugary striped cakes as their number one.

However, the same cannot be said for Wisconsin.

Experts concluded that the most popular office snack in the Badger State is in fact a Mounds bar.

According to hersheyland.com, Mounds bars were first produced in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1920 and are made up of a shredded, sweetened coconut filling with dark chocolate covering.

Other front-runner snacks in Wisconsin included grapes, Veggie Straws, Kind Bars, trail mix, and Reese’s.

For more information surrounding the study or to see the full list of popular office snacks by state, click here.