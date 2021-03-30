Study shows Wisconsin’s camps have over $700 million impact on economy

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks — an issue that has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WFRV) – A study that was conducted by an analytics company in Wauwatosa and St. Norbert’s College showed the impact that Wisconsin’s camps have.

The study focused on the 348 day and overnight camps in Wisconsin that annually serve more than 600,000 campers.

According to the study, year-round and summer camps in Wisconsin contribute 7,844 full-time jobs to the state. The estimated statewide economic impact is $717 million.

The study also details how a single overnight camp in one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties contributes around $2.3 million, on average, in economic activity to that county.

52.5 percent of camps that participated in the study operate year-round, according to the study.

“When young adults work at camp it’s a win-win-win for the state of Wisconsin, positively impacting the economy, supporting the social-emotional health of our children, and providing young adults with college-ready skills and early career strategies for success,” says Maggie Braun, Camp Director of Camp WeHaKee.