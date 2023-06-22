(WFRV) – Wisconsin certainly isn’t known for having extremely populated cities, but a recent study found that it has its fair share of some of the country’s ‘Most Livable Small Cities’.

According to a 2023 study done by SmartAsset, Wisconsin has six cities ranked in the top 200 of the ‘Most Livable Small Cities’. SmartAsset analyzed data for 275 small cities, described as places with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 people.

These cities were reportedly compared across multiple metrics that related to different categories. Wisconsin had a city rank as high as 46.

The 10 most livable small big cities in the U.S., according to SmartAsset, are:

Redmond, Washington Sammamish, Washington Novi, Michigan Newton, Massachusetts Arlington Heights, Illinois Palo Alto, California Kirkland, Washington Farmington Hills, Michigan Maple Grove, Minnesota Queen Creek, Arizona, and Troy, Michigan

Half of the top ten were located in either Washington or Michigan. Conversely, no southern city made the top ten.

Below is each Wisconsin city that made the list:

46 – Waukesha

89 – Appleton

123 – Oshkosh

140 – Janesville

145 – Eau Claire

197 – Kenosha

220 – Racine

The study found that people living in midwestern cities save six percentage points more of their income due to low housing costs.

This isn’t the first time a city in Wisconsin has made a list as a great place to live. Recently, Green Bay was named the best place to live according to US News & World Report.