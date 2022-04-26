STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region office has announced the annual spring maintenance schedule for several bridges in Sturgeon Bay and Door County.

The Bayview Bridge, Michigan Street Bridge, and Maple/Oregon Bridge are the three that will close temporarily for the spring maintenance on the weeks of April 25 and May 2.

The schedule of bridge closures goes as follows:

Bayview Bridge in Sturgeon Bay

Full closure of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 Traffic will use a signed detour The bridge will remain open to marine traffic



Michigan Street Bridge

Daily closure of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2 and May 3 Traffic will use a signed detour The bridge will remain open to marine traffic



Maple/Oregon Bridge

Daily closure of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4 and May 5 Traffic will use a signed detour The bridge will remain open to marine traffic



Officials are reminding motorists to plan accordingly, take detours, and give themselves a few extra minutes in the morning in case traffic is heavier on alternate routes.

For more information about spring maintenance, click here.