Sturgeon Bay Common Council to consider walkway plan for city’s waterfront

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council will consider a plan to develop the city’s western waterfront Tuesday.

“I think the long term plan for that waterfront is to make it kind of a beacon and a showcase for this community.” Mark Schuster, Co-Owner of Bay Shore Outfitters, a business that overlooks the waterfront told Local 5.

Part of that plan is a walkway with a lookout point along the waterfront.

If those plans are approved, the city will be able to begin the process of going out for bids.

“The waterfront has been a subject of some controversy for seven or eight years, so to get it resolved is very important,” Mayor David Ward said.

The plan for a walkway will allow the area to remain a working waterfront.

“There’s a lot of actual work that takes place,” Mayor Ward said, “so keeping that as part of the waterfront is pretty important for us.”

Schuster agreed, “It’s still going to have that industrial flavor, the tugboats are staying, so it’s holding true to our heritage as a working waterfront.”

The walkway would cost roughly one million dollars to build, but the mayor says the city has been awarded $400,000 in state grants to put toward the project.

It’ll all be worth it, Mayor Ward said, as private projects like the Maritime Museum also make improvements.

“We’re going to have a lot more tourism here and I think a lot more activity here in terms of things to see,” he said.

Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council will consider the plan at their Tuesday meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.