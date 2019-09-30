Sturgeon Bay man dies during water emergency in Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. (CBS3) – St. Louis County Sheriff’s officials say a man died during a water emergency in Lake Superior Monday morning.

According to sheriff’s officials, the deceased man has been identified as Donald James Sarter, 68, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

Authorities say crews responded to the area near Sky Harbor Airport on Park Point around 11 a.m.

Authorities say Donald Alan Slater, 59, and Randall Joseph Cortsen, 50, were aboard a 21-foot Monark Aluminum Hulled boat operated by Sarter.

That’s apparently when the engine was overcome with water.

Authorities say the subsequent large waves turned the boat, later flipping it upside down in the water.

According to sheriff’s officials, one of the people involved said the three escaped from the capsized boat and swam for the nearest shore.

Slater and Cortsen were able to reach shore and call 911, but Sarter was unaccounted for.

Sarter was later located by Duluth Firefighters in shallow waters off the end of Park Point near Sky Harbor Airport. Sarter was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to one of the men involved, all were wearing life jackets at the time but not zipped together in the front.

The boat is owned by Roen Salvage of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, which is where the three men are employed.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Duluth Fire officials assisted in the response.

For more on this story, visit CBS3 Duluth.