Sturgeon Bay granary staying put...for now

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The oft-discussed Sturgeon Bay granary building is staying where it's at...for now.

The granary was set to move back to its original home on June 20th, however, that move has been tabled to allow time for the city attorney to amend the development agreement and give the council time to read the amendment prior to voting.

The Historical Society, the city of Sturgeon Bay, and the DNR have all been working together to find a solution to issues that have arisen at its current, albeit somewhat new, site.

The solution being presented is to temporarily move the granary to a state-owned lot, instead of the private property it is on now.

The DNR has given verbal approval for the request, but it still has to be voted on.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.