Sturgeon Bay High School art program earns scholarship thanks to painted sail

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sturgeon Bay High School’s art program recently received a $1,000 scholarship from the PMI Entertainment Group Foundation thanks to a sail painted by two students.

The sail, painted by seniors Quincy Gibson and Ellie Johnson, received the most votes from attendees at the Nicolet Bank Tall Ships in Green Bay.

Eight high schools in Northeastern Wisconsin received a sail in February thanks to DorSal Sail and Canvas of Sturgeon Bay.

Students were then given artistic freedom to create whatever inspired them with the sail.

Participating schools included Algoma, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Green Bay West, John Dewey Academy of Learning, Notre Dame, Oneida Nation, and Sturgeon Bay.

The sails were displayed at Nicolet Bank Tall Ships, where attendees voted on their favorite.