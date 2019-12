STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sturgeon Bay Police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested after a threat against the high school was made on social media.

Officials say the suspect, a student at Sturgeon Bay High School, “made a non-specific threat against the school.”

Police say there is no threat to the school at this time. The student remains incarcerated in the Door County Jail awaiting charges by the District Attorney’s office.