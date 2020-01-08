Sturgeon Bay man arrested for stealing car, threatening to kill officers

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle and damaged a squad car Monday evening.

Sturgeon Bay Police says they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Egg Harbor Road at 11:12 p.m. Monday for a stolen vehicle in progress.

Officers reportedly searched for the vehicle and were unable to locate it. It was determined that an unknown suspect stole a running vehicle in a parking lot.

Shortly after, Sturgeon Bay Police were dispatched to the area of Rhode Island Place. A homeowner told officials that an unknown suspect entered their garage and attempted to hide behind another residence.

That suspect was on foot and officers reportedly responded to locate that suspect.

Police say they located the stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Rhode Island Place.

Sturgeon Bay Police and deputies with the Door County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area for the suspect with the assistance of K9 Odinn.

Police say they located the suspect who ran away from officers on foot. Officers chased the suspect on foot and the suspect entered a garage in an attempt to hide.

Officials say they made entry into the garage and arrested 27-year-old Jacob Miller.

Police say Miller began physically resisting officers and damaged a squad car. Miller was transported to the hospital where he reportedly made homicidal statements to kill an officer many times.

Officials add the Miller also spit at officers and tried to kick them.

He is now being held at the Door County Jail and has been charged with Operate a Motor vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Trespass to a Dwelling, Operating While Under the Influence (1st Offense), Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, and Throwing or Discharging Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker.

A court appearance has not be set at this time.