GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested on August 10 for multiple charges ranging from forgery to bail jumping. On July 11, The Brown County Sheriff’s Office looked at three handwritten letters that appeared to have come from Scott.

The letters were intended to be proof the money in a certain case is his. The proof was reportedly four receipts and letters from other people that supported Scott’s position on the money was his.

Authorities noted that none of the letters were notarized and the handwriting was similar to Scott’s letter.

The money is from an incident back in 2018. $4,200 was secured from a reportedly stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run incident. Scott was identified as the driver of the vehicle. The $4,200 is currently in the custody of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 19, authorities spoke with one of the people that ‘wrote’ one of the letters. That person denied writing the letter and said it was not their handwriting.

Two days later, another ‘author’ of one of the letters spoke with authorities and also denied writing any letters.

Authorities spoke with Scott on August 10, and he ended up admitting to being the author of the letters. He also said that he had permission from the people to write the letter on their behalf.

Scott was also reminded that he needed to make a petition to the court to recover his money and is not handled at the sheriff’s office. He was eventually placed under arrested for multiple charges and was turned over to the Brown County Jail.

Scott is facing the following charges:

Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents, Repeater Felony

Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents, Repeater Felony

Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Uttering a Forgery, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Uttering a Forgery, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Uttering a Forgery, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Uttering a Forgery, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Felony Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater) Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Court records show that Scott had his initial appearance in court on August 11 at 2 p.m. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.