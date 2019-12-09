Sturgeon Bay man dead after being struck while walking in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) — A Sturgeon Bay man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in Sevastopol.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near STH 57 and County P at around 7:03 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Daniel Tipler of Sturgeon Bay was traveling southbound on STH 57. Tipler struck 64-year-old Robin Laak of Sturgeon Bay as he was walking eastbound crossing STH 57.

Laak was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time.