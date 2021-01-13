LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sturgeon Bay man faces up to 60 years in prison for child pornography production

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two counts of engaging in the production of child pornography could have a Sturgeon Bay man serving up to 60 years in prison.

According to a release, on Jan. 12 a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 36-year-old Christopher Kone of Sturgeon Bay.

Kone faces two counts alleging that he engaged in the production of child pornography.  

If convicted of the charges, Kone faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 30 years’ imprisonment for each count.

This case was investigated by the Door County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Door County District Attorney’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

