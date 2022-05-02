STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay is facing a long list of charges following a burglary on April 25, 2022.

According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department’s Facebook, around 2:25 p.m on April 25, officers were sent to a residential home on Georgia Street for two men fighting in the front yard when another 911 call came in from a female reporting that she was attacked in her home by an unknown man wielding a hedge trimmer.

The man allegedly hit the woman on the head with the hedge trimmer causing significant injuries. Two children, both the age of five, were home during the attack, and one of them was struck in the hand causing injury. The two children fled to another room where they barricaded themselves until police arrived.

According to officers, the injured female’s grandfather was working in the backyard of the residence and overheard all the commotion. He ran inside the house and encountered the unknown man, and the altercation eventually ended outside in the front yard. The grandfather also sustained injuries.

Police say they located the unknown man in the backyard of the residence and took him into custody. During an interview, officers say the man had entered the house looking for car keys so he could leave town and learned he had broken several windows at another nearby residence looking for car keys.

All injured individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released. The 30-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay is facing several charges including: