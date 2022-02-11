(WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay died late Thursday evening in the Door County Jail after authorities found him unresponsive and not breathing.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 10 around 11:15 p.m., authorities saw an inmate who reportedly appeared to be unresponsive. The man did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

Deputies then started life-saving measures and then multiple first responders were called to the jail. Those included:

Sturgeon Bay Fire Department

Sturgeon Bay Police Department

Door County Sheriff’s Office – Patrol Divison

Even though live-saving measures continued, the man was pronounced dead. Officials say that the man was a 54-year-old Sturgeon Bay man who was in jail on a probation hold.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says they have asked that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigate the death. An autopsy has reportedly been scheduled for Feb. 14.

No additional information was released, and the incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.