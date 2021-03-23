Sturgeon Bay Mayor discusses 2021 summer outlook in latest Community Update

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay Mayor Dave Ward joined Local 5 to discuss what Sturgeon Bay’s 2021 summer outlook is, in the latest Community Update.

Mayor Ward says the bookings are strong for 2021, and Sturgeon Bay is seeing more first-time tourists than normal.

The Fincantieri Bay expansion was also discussed, as Mayor Ward mentioned the $40 million expansion will add two large buildings.

The new expansion will also add jobs to the area, and some Navy personnel will be stationed in the area.

To help visitors find what they are looking for, Mayor Ward says the city has put up signage in the area to assist with directing people to where they want to go. There is signage for parking as well as local destination spots.

Some local tourist spots will see some improvements as the Maritime Museum will also have a 10-story tower, according to Mayor Ward. A new park, called Grand Park, will have a fountain.