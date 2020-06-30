Sturgeon Bay Mayor discusses city’s response to COVID-19, new projects during Community Update

(WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward Ph.D. joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for his first Community Update on Tuesday.

Mayor Ward discussed how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting his city, an expansion project at the Door County Maritime Museum, and two new park projects on the waterfront.

The coronavirus pandemic caused Door County officials to ask non-residents to refrain from visiting in late March. It also caused the cancelation of the county fair and the 4th of July festivities. In April, when Door County businesses usually prepare for the summer tourism season, many businesses were contemplating the unknowns, especially in regards to who they would hire.

“In the months of March, and April, and early May, tourism was way way down,” Mayor Ward tells WFRV Local 5. “We’re seeing some recovery now, streets are a little busier, and more people are coming up for a variety of activities.”

He went on to say that Destination Sturgeon Bay is working with local businesses to ensure they can provide hand sanitizer and post expectations for the use of masks within their establishment. The businesses are working together to keep the community safe, according to the mayor.

Mayor Ward outlined how the City of Sturgeon Bay is helping local businesses stay afloat during the pandemic:

Deferred interest and penalties on property taxes

Waived fees for outdoor cafes

Allowing businesses to use additional outdoor space to serve customers

“We’re trying to work with them, recognizing their difficult position,” Mayor Ward says.

He also discussed the Door County Maritime Museum’s expansion project – a new 10-story lighthouse tower. The mayor says a ‘topping off’ ceremony is scheduled for the project on Thursday, July 2.

Mayor Ward tells WFRV Local 5 there are two projects going on on either side of the bay: on the west side, a promenade walkway is being completed between the Sturgeon Bay Bridge and the Oregon Street Bridge and on the east side, a fountain and other activities will be installed at Graham Park.

On Monday, the new Washington Island Ferry, named Madonna, was christened. Mayor Ward says the entire ferry was built in Sturgeon Bay with many parts of it manufactured by businesses in the city.

Check out our latest Community Updates here:

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5