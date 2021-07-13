Sturgeon Bay mayor talks return of tourists, cherry picking season in Community Update

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay Mayor Dave Ward joined Local 5 to discuss multiple topics including the biggest tourist attractions and the Bay Shipyard expansion in the latest Community Update.

Mayor Ward says the biggest attraction is the new Sturgeon Bay Maritime Tower. The tower is a ten-story tower, and when Ward says he always sees people at the tower.

The Maritime Tower is not the only tower that is attracting tourists as the Penninsula State Park’s Eagle Tower has recently opened. The Eagle Tower has a rampway that is accessible for everyone.

Cherry picking season is also in full swing and Ward says anyone looking to pick their own cherries can follow any of the signs to multiple orchards when driving to the area.

The Bay Shipyard expansion is also happening in the area, Ward says the brand new, very large buildings are being completed. They are being built for the purpose of Navy work and should add an additional 200 jobs. The 200 new jobs will be added when the project is fully ramped up, according to Ward.

Sturgeon Bay under the stars has returned, and anyone looking for something to do on Saturday evenings can head to downtown Sturgeon Bay. Ward says that every Saturday night from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the east side’s main drag is shut down and people can dine on the street and enjoy the live music.