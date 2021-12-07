Sturgeon Bay Mayor talks winter fleet, Fire & Ice Weekend in latest Community Update

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay Mayor Dave Ward joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including the upcoming winter fleet and local events during the winter.

Ward said that the winter fleet will start arriving towards the end of the month. He said there will be about fifteen to seventeen ships.

These ships are extremely big, Ward saying they can reach up to 600 feet. These ships dock in Sturgeon Bay over the winter and have work done on them. Ward mentions that each ship approximately has $1 million of work done to them.

There are multiple community events in Sturgeon Bay happening in the near future. Ward discussed Candlelight Ski and Winter on the Water. Both of those events are part of Fire & Ice Weekend. Also part of Fire & Ice Weekend is fireworks in the winter.

Ward talked about the Westside School renovation project. The school is 100-years-old and is getting converted into affordable housing. This new project will bring 15 new units and should be done in July.

Ward also brought in a map of Sturgeon Bay and its trails. The maps can be found at Destination Sturgeon Bay. The map also includes Sturgeon Bay’s Ice Age Trail Map.