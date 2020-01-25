Sturgeon Bay PD searches for man believed to be armed

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is searching for a man believed to be armed and residing in Green Bay.

Officials report on Saturday just before 3:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the west side of the city for a domestic abuse incident involving 31-year-old Chauncey Hughes.

After further investigation into the incident, police are trying to locate Hughes for multiple felonies including, strangulation, child abuse, criminal trespassing, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Officials advise not to approach Hughes as he is potentially armed and dangerous.

This is an isolated incident and we do not believe the community is in any danger.

Contact your local law enforcement with any information regarding Hughes by calling 911.