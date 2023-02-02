STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay provided more information on the man who was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department identified the man as 61-year-old Carl Russell Johnson from Sturgeon Bay.

According to authorities, Johnson’s cause of death is still under investigation, however, the medical examiner believes foul play is not a factor. It reportedly is likely the result of the extreme winter conditions.

Police mention that Johnson was walking home from another address in Sturgeon Bay and that the death is not criminal in nature.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department considers the case closed and will not be releasing any more information.

If more details happen to be released, Local 5 will update this story.