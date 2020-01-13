Sturgeon Bay Police arrest Indiana college president for child enticement, other charges

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WFRV) — A college president in Indiana has been arrested by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department for multiple charges including child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials/narrations.

According to Franklin College, officials were “notified of the arrest from an email from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.”

That email reportedly stated that President Thomas J. Minar, Ph.D., was taken into custody in Sturgeon Bay for Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Sex Crime, Child Enticement, and Expose a Child to Harmful Materials/Narrations. He was reportedly released from custody on bond and is to have no contact with minors unless supervised and not to use social media.

According to a statement from the college, the Board of Trustees Executive Committee “felt it was essential to act immediately and sever his relationship with the College.”

“The safety of Franklin students is always our highest priority. To that end, the College has launched an investigation concerning Dr. Minar’s conduct while President. While there are systems already in place, additional resources will be engaged to continue to provide our students a safe, confidential means to report incidents of inappropriate behavior.”

The Board says this is the first such incident the Board has been made aware of regarding Dr. Minar “and the Board is fully committed to cooperating fully with Wisconsin authorities and working to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

Franklin College says Minar announced in June of last year that he would be stepping down as president of the college on June 30, 2020.

The investigation remains ongoing and Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.