Sturgeon Bay Police Department commends officer for bravery after saving man from apartment fire

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is commending one of their officers for saving a disabled man from an apartment fire on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Emergency personnel say they responded to an apartment fire around 7:10 p.m. at 903 Alabama Place in Sturgeon Bay.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building and a disabled resident was still inside the burning apartment.

Sgt. Markus Tassoul of the Sturgeon Bay Police Department arrived shortly after and was frantically greeted and told by residents, who had escaped, a disabled man was still inside the burning apartment complex.

Sgt. Tassoul says heavy black smoke and flames covered the southwest wall and roof line.

He double-checked to make sure he did not miss the man due to heavy smoke, but still could not locate him.

Upon exiting the complex, Tassoul learned he had been given the wrong apartment number.

After receiving the correct apartment number, Sgt. Tassoul re-entered the burning apartment and located the man.

Tassoul escorted the man, who was conscious and unable to move within his apartment, outside to safety. The man was able to get out unharmed.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department thanked Sgt. Tassoul for his bravery and life-saving efforts in a Facebook post.