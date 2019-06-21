Sturgeon Bay Police searching for beer bandits

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WRFV) — Sturgeon Bay Police are investigating a “cold case” story.

According to a Friday Facebook post, officials say they are looking for information regarding a theft of beer and criminal damage to property at Thunderhill Raceway.

They believe the robbery happened sometime between June 5 and June 19.

Police say a suspect or suspects entered raceway grounds, smashed a beer cooler front window, and stole “a large quantity of beer.” Close to $1,000 worth of beer was reportedly stolen and the cooler is destroyed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hajny or Sergeant Investigator Hougaard at 920-746-2450.

