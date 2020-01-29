Sturgeon Bay Police traffic stop turns into drug bust

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon Bay Police say a simple traffic stop on Monday turned into methamphetamine manufacturing arrests Monday evening.

Authorities say an officer stopped a vehicle with a non-functioning brake light at around 7:50 p.m. on Sturgeon Bay’s west side.

During the traffic stop, two officers and a Door County Sheriff’s Deputy searched the vehicle based on discoveries from the traffic stop.

Officials say they found “a high quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, cash, and paraphernalia.”

The driver was then arrested for many felonies, according to Sturgeon Bay Police, including delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While the driver was being arrested, police say two additional officers followed up at the vehicle owner’s residence on the east side. Those officers say they made contact with the individual, who was uncooperative and refused to follow orders.

Sturgeon Bay Police say that individual was taken into custody.

The suspect’s apartment was then searched. Officers say they located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and smoking devices. The suspect now has recommended charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.