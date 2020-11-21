Sturgeon Bay Potawatomi tower becomes a historic landmark

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The historic Potawatomi Tower was unanimously approved for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

According to a release, the nomination was written and presented by Jason Flatt of Flatt and Fairchild on behalf of the Santa Barbara Historical Society.

The release also says after unanimous approval from the Wisconsin Review Board, the tower will be officially listed on the Wisconsin Register.

And it does not stop there. It goes on to say, the tower will be approved and forwarded to the National Park Service for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

Christine McDonald says the tower will be recognized as a national treasure and will hopefully become a tourist attraction.