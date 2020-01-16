Sturgeon Bay resale shop seeks owner of donated World War II Veteran ring

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Nancy McClellan was looking around in Sunshine House’s donation drop-off center when she noticed a tarnished ring in a pile destined for the dumpster.

“I decided to polish it up and see what I could find,” she said, “and low and behold, there was a World War II Veteran logo on it.”

It was an unlikely find; every year, thousands of pounds of donations come in through Sunshine House’s donation center.

“The chance of finding this ring was very slim,” Jeremy Paszczak, Sales & Marketing Director for Sunshine House said.

The odds of finding the ring were slim, but the next step was clear.

“I said immediately we need to get a post out there to find the rightful owner,” Paszczak said, “because this is not something that belongs in our hands.”

They believe that whoever dropped off the right might not have known what they had.

“With the amount of tarnish that was on it, I don’t think it was meant to be donated,” McClellan said.

Paszczak added, “as a person who had grandfathers and great-grandfathers that served this country, it’d be very important to keep that in the family.”

The search began with a Facebook post, and Paszczak has reached out to local VFW posts and the Veterans Affairs office in Door County.

Sunshine House is looking for anyone with connections to a World War II Veteran who has recently made a donation.

“Stop on in and let’s see if this is your ring,” McClellan said.

She added that the resale shop will ask anyone claiming the ring to provide proof of donation.

“I would love to find who it belongs to,” McClellan said. “It kind of gives you butterflies.”

If an owner is not found, Sunshine House plans to donate the ring to a local veterans group or a museum.

