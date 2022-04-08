STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – T-Mobile has opened its first retail store in Sturgeon Bay.

The store is located at 1201 Egg Harbor Road and will be open seven days a week, providing daily services for its customers.

Store hours are as follows:

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting with our Mobile Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. We couldn’t be more excited and thankful to be expanding to serve the great people of Wisconsin.”

In addition to expanding its retail footprint with the addition of hundreds of new stores, T-Mobile has also helped support local communities by providing grants to small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects.

T-Mobile is reportedly committing $25 million in grants over the next five years. For more information or to apply to receive one of these grants, click here.