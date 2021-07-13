Sturgeon Bay welcomes new Coast Guard Supervisor

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment – Sturgeon Bay welcomes Lieutenant Commander Lisa Woodman as the newest supervisor.

She will be taking over for Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Murphy as he departs for a new position in Washington D.C. Lt. Cmdr. Woodman’s latest role was with the Coast Guard Marine Safety Center in Washington D.C. While there she was the tank vessel and offshore division chief.

Lt. Cmdr. Woodman brings with her a vast knowledge of marine safety experience, having previously served as an engineer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy, a staff engineer, and a member of the Salvage Engineering Response Team at the Marine Safety Center. Woodman was also an apprentice marine inspector, a waterways management representative, and was the port safety and security branch chief at Coast Guard Sector-Virginia.

Sturgeon Bay’s Marine Safety Detachment oversees three shipyards which host an average of 16-to-18 U.S. flagged deep draft vessel each winter for major maintenance and repair. A typical winter dry-docking lasts around two to four weeks per vessel.

Each unit has multiple tasks including:

Maintains a fleet of 20 inspected small passenger vessels

Conducts homeland security-related duties for 18 facilities

Monitors foreign vessel activities

Responds to oil spills, hazardous material releases, and marine casualties within the area.

Lt. Cmdr. Murphy was serving in Sturgeon Bay for three years as the supervisor. During his time he managed the largest shipyard in the Great Lakes, oversaw millions of dollars in repairs and construction annually, including the first liquefied natural gas barge constructed on the Great Lakes.

He will be heading over to Washington D.C. to serve in the Office of Operating and Environmental Standards at the Coast Guard Headquarters.