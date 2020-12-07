LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sturgeon Bay woman enters not guilty plea after allegedly stabbing, killing roommate

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to stabbing and killing her 32-year-old roommate in Sturgeon Bay in August.

Court records show Susan Soukup of Sturgeon Bay appeared for an arraignment on Monday and entered a not guilty plea for one count of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

In August, Soukup allegedly met officers outside her apartment in the 1800 block of Florida Street when Sturgeon Bay Police responded for a stabbing. She told officers, twice, that “I stabbed her,” the criminal complaint says.

According to Sturgeon Bay Police, Soukup was taken into custody without incident.

An officer then entered the apartment and noticed a woman lying on her stomach in the hallway with multiple stab wounds to her back and a severe laceration to her neck.

The officer began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sturgeon Bay Police say the victim and Soukup were roommates.

When Soukup first appeared in court, a $1 million cash bond was set. That bond will remain, according to court records.

Soukup is scheduled to appear in February for a status conference.

