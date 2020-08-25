Sturgeon Bay woman in custody after allegedly stabbing, killing roommate

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old woman is dead after a 52-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her early Tuesday morning.

Sturgeon Bay Police say they were dispatched to an apartment in the 1800 block of Florida Street at around 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in the front yard of the residence. The woman told officers, twice, “I stabbed her.”

According to Sturgeon Bay Police, the woman, later identified as 52-year-old Susan Soukup, told officers the injured woman was in the hallway to their upstairs apartment. Soukup was taken into custody without incident.

An officer then entered the apartment and noticed a woman lying on her stomach in the hallway with multiple stab wounds to her back and a severe laceration to her neck.

The officer began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sturgeon Bay Police say the victim and Soukup were roommates.

Soukup appeared in Door County Court Tuesday. Sturgeon Bay Police say the court found probable cause exists for the State to take jurisdiction and a $1 million cash bond was set.

Soukup’s initial appearance is scheduled for August 31.

