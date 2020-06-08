Sturgeon Bay woman killed, five others injured in Door Co. crash

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 89-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman is dead following a two vehicle crash in Sister Bay on Sunday.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of the crash on South Bay Shore Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Responding crews found that each of the vehicles had three occupants and all were injured. One victim was transported from the scene by helicopter to a local hospital. The five others were transported by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center.

Authorities say the initial investigation showed that an SUV being driven by a 75-year-old Janesville man was traveling sout on Bay Shore Drive when it cross the centerline and struck another SUV being driven by a 64-year-old Maribel woman head-on.

A passenger in the second SUV, an 89-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

South Bay Shore Drive was closed for several hours as crews investigated the crash. The highway reopened at 7:20 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

