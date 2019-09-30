Sturgeon Bay woman leads officers on chase, crashes into shed, arrested for third OWI

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car chase in Sturgeon Bay ended with the evading vehicle crashing into a large storage shed and the suspect being arrested for a third OWI.

According to Sturgeon Bay Police, just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a Sturgeon Bay Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Jefferson Street by North 8th Avenue for a traffic violation.

However, the vehicle the officer was pulling over hit a curb, crossed the center line, and began driving away at a high rate of speed.

Police caught up to the vehicle in the 600 block of North 8th Avenue when officers witnessed the car leave the road and crash into a large storage shed.

The suspect, a Sturgeon Bay woman, was injured inside of the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

Officers say she was arrested for her 3rd OWI.

In addition to the OWI offense, she was also arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and eluding an officer.

She is being held at the Door County Jail.