WINNEECONNE, Wis (WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in Northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources says there are plenty of fish for spearers.

“On Lake Winnebago so far we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist

Spearer Dan Stumpf says there is nothing like spearing the prehistoric fish

“Until you experience it it’s indescribable, because it’s 2,3, 5 seconds of is this fish big enough,” said Dan Stumpf.

Stumpf landed an 87-pound sturgeon on the first day of the season and says he loves to spear.

“It’s a rush, it’s a legacy a lot of people do it, when you get out and experience it it’s a joy,” Stumpf.

Spearer Roman Muche says the activity is fun for the entire family.

“I have been spearing since I was 12 it has been in my family for a long time, ever since I could so twelve,” said Muche.

This sturgeon Roman Muche speared today is his third since he started participating in the sport.

“It was fun, it looked bigger than it is in the whole but no matter if you get a fish or not it’s always a fun experience it’s awesome,” stated Muche.

The season will continue until harvest caps are met.