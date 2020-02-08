Sturgeon spearers prepare for season open despite ice conditions

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Friday morning, sturgeon spearers headed out onto Lake Winnebago to prepare for the Saturday morning start to sturgeon spearing.

“I think it’s even better than shooting a 12-point buck,” Chopper Lambert of Green Bay told Local 5.

To these dedicated spearers, a chance to get a sturgeon is worth leaving vacation.

“I was in Florida, so I had to fly back to here just to come for sturgeon spearing,” Lambert said.

It was a plane ride that was almost for nothing.

“A week ago it was terrible out here,” Ed Maroho of Bonduel said of the ice conditions.

Despite those conditions a week earlier, spearers took to the ice in ATVs, trucks, and SUVs to set up camp on Friday.

“The east side, west side, I’d be pretty nervous over there,” Rick Taff of Menasha said. “But here on the north end, it looks pretty good. We got 14 inches.”

Due to those favorable conditions, spearers have flocked to the north side of Lake Winnebago.

“We’re heavily crowded,” Maroho explained, “but the ice conditions are good, so I don’t blame them for being where we are, that’s why we are where we are, because of the safe conditions.”

Maroho added that water clarity had also improved.

“I can see the bottom,” he said. “Basically every fisherman, that’s their goal, to see the bottom.”

Even the best of conditions can’t guarantee a fish, Taff said, “It’s just a lot of luck is really what it is. Some guys have been spearing 20 years, never seen a fish.”

Those dedicated to the sport keep chasing the thrill.

“I got one 20 years ago and I got hooked immediately,” Maroho said. “It’s a rush when you get one.”

Lambert added that sturgeon spearing is still a good time, even when the fish elude the spearers.

“It’s the comradery, the guys coming out here, it’s very enjoyable anyways,” he said.