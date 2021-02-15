Sturgeon spearing continues, largest fish speared totals over 150 pounds

(WFRV) – The third day of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season has wrapped up and the extreme cold temperatures didn’t get in the way of our Wisconsinites.

The DNR reported that on day three a total of nine fish over 100 pounds were speared with the largest fish being a F4 female weighing in at 153.3 pounds, 77.0 inches, and speared by Thomas Luedtke on Lake Poygan. It was registered at Boom Bay.

Thomas Luedtke harvested this 153.3-pound (77.0 inches) female (F4) lake sturgeon on Lake Poygan during day three of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season.

Officials add that the largest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago was a 123.8-pound and 76.3 inch F1 female speared by David Schneider and registered at Calumet Harbor.

Overall on day three, officials report a total of 170 fish were harvested on the Winnebago System, with 134 harvested on Lake Winnebago and 36 harvested on the Upriver Lakes.

Through three days of harvest on Lake Winnebago, 104 juvenile females, 280 adult females, and 225 males have been harvested in total.