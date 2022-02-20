(WFRV) – Day eight of sturgeon spearing season proved to be a bit more fruitful for spearers out on Lake Winnebago.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), on Saturday there was an increase in activity as a total of 90 fish were harvested on Lake Winnebago. Of the 90 fish harvested 10 were juvenile females, 37 were adult females, and 43 were males.

As of Saturday, 469 adult females have been harvested of the allotted 875 for the entire Winnebago system. DNR officials explained this further stating that they are just over 50 percent of their quota for adult females.

However, even with 50 percent of the quota reached for adult females, officials still expect the harvest spearing season to last the full 16 days on Lake Winnebago.

Craig Vander Zander and his family celebrate his harvested sturgeon.

Furthermore, the DNR confirmed that there were 24 fish harvested at the Stockbridge registration station and 23 fish harvested at the Blackwolf station.

Six fish were reportedly harvested over 100 pounds, including a large 120.4 pound, 71.8 inches, F4 female speared by Mathew Michaels.

