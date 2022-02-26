(WFRV) – The sun wasn’t the only thing shining on the second to last day of the sturgeon spearing season.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), things picked up on Saturday with a total of 71 fish being harvested on Lake Winnebago. Of the 71 fish nine were juvenile females 36 were adult females, and 26 were males.

Officials believe that the sunny weather may have had something to do with the harvest increase claiming that the nice weather brought more people out on the ice, and the sunlight helped increase visibility in the water.

The biggest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago on Saturday was from fellow spearer, Christina Stolle. Stolle’s fish weighed 131.8 pounds and was a 76.2-inch F2 female.

Christina Stolle (pictured above) standing at the Stockbridge Harbor registration station next to her impressive 131.8 pound, 76.2 inch F2 sturgeon harvested on day 15 of the 2022 sturgeon spearing season.

The DNR shared that the current number of fish weighing 100 pounds or more is up around 6 percent this season, despite the lack of a measurable gizzard shad year class since 2016.

DNR officials explained further stating that this increase indicates that plenty of food is available for lake sturgeon in the Winnebago System resulting in fish growing quite large.

With Sunday being the last day of the 2022 season, the DNR is wishing all spearers luck. “Good luck to everyone heading out for one last attempt,” wrote the DNR.

View the full details in Saturday’s harvest report.